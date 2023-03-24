SCORPIONS GO TO WAR IN MALI

South Sudan beat Congo to leave group wide- open

The Gambia faces the first of two tough encounters against Mali today in Bamako as the AFCON 2023 qualifiers continue in Group G.

The Scorpions beat South Sudan and lost to Congo in the opening rounds last year. That gave the Gambia second place with equal points with Congo while South Sudan stayed at the bottom with zero points. However, yesterday, South Sudan bounced back to beat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville, equalling Gambia’s points ahead of tonight’s encounter in Bamako.

Mali, the group leaders are hosting the Scorpions tonight threatening to use both home advantage and technical superiority to humble the visitors. But Tom Saintfiet and his charges have a surprise in their tail for Malil- a venomous sting that would haunt the host’s campaign and put the Gambia on the map again.

Mali has not forgotten the scintillating performance of the Scorpions at the Afcon 2021 in Cameroon, including a draw against them, and would be cautious to leave any space unguarded tonight. If the Scorpion can avoid defeat tonight, they would be justified to dream of beating the Malians in Casablanca in the return leg next week.

Go Scorpions!!! Go Scorpions!!! Go Scorpions!!!

Mali vs Gambia, Bamako Kick off- 7pm