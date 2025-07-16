The Real Fertility Crisis: UNFPA, Government AffirmCommitment to Addressing Reproductive Health needs of Women, Girls and Young People

- Advertisement -

By Hulimatou Ceesay

The United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Gambia Government through the National Population Commission Secretariat (NPCS) has affirm their commitment to addressing the sexual reproductive health needs of women, girls and young people in the country.

The stakeholders made the commitment at the state of the World Population Report (SWOP) 2025 launch on the theme “The real fertility crisis: the pursuit of reproductive agency in a changing world” which coincided with the commemoration of the World Population Day 2025 also celebrated under the theme “empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world.”

Held on Friday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo, the event brought together officials from the UN system, government, young people, partners and stakeholders.

Muhammed BS Jallow, the Vice President and Chairperson of the National Population Commission Secretariat, said The Gambia stands at a pivotal moment in the Demographic transition.

“According to the 2024 Population and Housing Census, The Gambia’s Population stands at 2.4 million, with 77 percent under the age of 35,” VP Jallow said.

He added: “As highlighted in the report, unlocking the demographic dividend is not guaranteed by numbers alone, it depends on whether young people, particularly women and girls can exercise their reproductive agency, complete their education, access decent jobs and be free from violence and discrimination.”

While progress has been made, he added, every preventable maternal death is one too many, adding that adolescent pregnancy is a major barrier to education and economic mobility.

He said social and cultural norms, including traditional practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation continue to impede the ability of women and girls to make autonomous decisions.

“The government remained committed to advancing reproductive rights and ensuring that no one is left behind. As part of the National Development Plan, the government is prioritising the expansion of reproductive, maternal, newborn child and adolescent health services, including access to youth-friendly activities and commodities.”

He said the government will also prioritise the promotion of gender equality and the elimination of gender-based violence through legislative reforms and community engagement.

VP Jallow added that investment in quality education, particularly for girls is a key driver for empowerment and informed choices.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Karl-Frédérick Paul, said the day is a reminded that population is not merely about numbers but people and their rights.

“It is about ensuring that every person, particularly young people, has the freedom and means to make informed decisions about their lives, their families, and their futures,” he added.

He said the 2025 State of World Report highlights an urgent truth. He said the greatest population challenge they face today is the denial of reproductive choices to millions of women, men, and especially young people whose aspirations are blocked by inequality, discrimination, and lack of opportunity.

He added that the country’s young people hold the key to its sustainable development.

”Their potential is immense but their path is not without obstacles.”

He said unemployment, gender inequality; limited access to quality health services and education, and concerns about what the future holds is among many challenges facing young people in The Gambia.

The diplomat added that the essence of the UN’s vision is a renewed social contract that places people, especially young people, at the centre of development.

“It is about building trust, fairness, and futures worth believing in. We must be uncompromising in our commitment to implement the cooperation frameworks outcomes ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive health services, eliminating child marriage, expanding quality education and skills training, and creating decent employment opportunities.”

He said the cooperation framework emphasis on leaving no one behind is not a mere aspiration but a commitment to ensure that every young Gambian, regardless of gender, location, or socioeconomic status, has the power to determine their reproductive choices and life trajectory.

Ndeye Rose Sarr, UNFPA Country Representative, said: “Across The Gambia, young women still face high rates of unintended and teenage pregnancies, as well as barriers to accessing quality maternal health care. Many young men and women remain unemployed or underemployed, delaying marriage and parenthood because they cannot afford to support a family.”

For others, she added, the absence of a supportive and inclusive environment, free from violence and stigma, makes their reproductive decisions even more difficult.

She said the findings of the State of World Population Report that when young people are unable to make free, informed, and supported choices about if, when, and how many children to have, it is not just a personal tragedy but a national and global crisis.

She added that the good news is that this crisis is solvable if they act.

“We must invest in our young people, because every dollar invested in family planning, for example, yields a return of $8 and produces strong economic and social dividends. We must also act by expanding access to youth-friendly sexual and reproductive health services, so that no young woman is forced to carry an unintended pregnancy, and no young couple is denied the tools to plan their family.”

She added recommended for the promotion of gender equality and ending harmful practices that limit young women’s agency and opportunities, adding that there is a need to build trust and fairness across generations so that young people see a future worth investing in.

“Like their peers around the world, the young people of the Gambia are telling us what they need and it is time to put their voices at the heart of policymaking, to create conditions where their dreams are supported and their rights respected.”

Mariama Fanneh, Director National Population Secretariat said: “We stand at a crossroads, on one hand, we see the immense potential of our young, vibrant global population, ready to innovate and ride progress, on the other hand, we face persistent inequalities, the devastating impact of climate change and the urgent need to ensure that no one is left behind.

“These reports shed light on these complex interconnections, providing us with the evidence and the impetus to build societies that are more just, equitable and resilient.”

She added: “On this World Population Day, let us commit to policies and investments that prioritise health, education and empowerment of our youths. This means dismantling barriers that prevent access to essential services and comprehensive information, investing in youth and recognising them not just as beneficiaries but as powerful agents of change. Let us translate the recommendations and findings of this report into tangible progress, ensuring that the demographic shifts we witness lead to a world where every life is valued, protected, and every potential is realised.”

The young people representing all 7 regions of the Gambia presented a resolution highlighting what they want to advance their Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights.