The renewing of the mind

By Cynthia A.A. Mahoney

The human spirit is the fundamental aspect of every human-being. It drives, organises and builds the human character through past choices and experiences.

In the Holy Bible, there are life experiences of the past, present and future, and the wisdom derived from these experiences as can be seen in the gospel of Matthew chapter 6, Verse 33, Jesus said “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all other things shall be added unto you.”

The greatest need we as ‘collective humanity has today is the ‘renovation of the heart’ and the only hope of humanity lies in the fact that as our spiritual dimension has been formed, it is possible for it to be transformed as succinctly stated in Romans 12: 1-2 “I beseech you therefore brethren, by the mercies of God that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.’ And be not conformed to this world; but be ye transformed by the ‘renewing of your mind,’ that ye may prove what is the good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” These verses speak volume throughout the ages, as acknowledged by everyone who has thought deeply about the human conditions. Formed in sin, our character and its body is set against God and His ways, and as we look the world which surrounds us, we find it running on its own. We see that when our heart comes to a new life in God, the old self continues to run contrary to the new (sin still dwells within).” which makes the spirit willing but the flesh weak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesus set a partial worldwide moral revolution when He distinguished himself as the “Light of the world”. This is the light that the world cannot extinguish because of the power and energy it exudes.

The revolution of Jesus to humanity is a process, as the Holy Books teaches us until God’s will is done on earth, as it is in heaven. This is the revolution of the heart, spirit and character, changing people from the inside through personal relationship to God in and total renewing of the body, mind and soul.

One of Jesus’s main objectives was to bring all human life under the direction of his wisdom, goodness and power as God’s plan for the universe.

Jesus gathered His small group of friends comprising of disciples, apostles and trainees on the Galilean hillsides and sent them out to teach all nations from every tribe and tongue about the coming Kingdom of God. He did not send them to start churches or build social institutions as Jesus’s main concern was focused on changing the character and heart from the inside in order to fulfil the eternal destiny he has for all mankind.

As a matter of fact, there is a minimum requirement of love needed to live together as a people; if this is broken, social stability is lost. In the folly of educated ignorance, it has become fashionable today to ignore the basic cause of all natural laws. In both the Christian and Muslim religions there are fixed creeds and non-negotiable positions which prevent them from coming together as one. Salvation does not depend on religion or denomination etc… It is meant for all humanity. Here again, the Ten Commandments also, considered the basic Laws on which most, if not all our laws are founded, make a profound constitution of a good society; analyse any one of them, and in it you will find an indispensable social necessity just as in the ‘Lord’s Prayer’.

It is a fact of life that man do not have the innate ability to keep the law. As is stated somewhere in the book of Romans. ‘The sinful mind is hostile to God. It does not submit to God’s laws nor can it do so…’ yet Jesus tells us so many times in the scriptures to obey God’s laws and commandments.

The human race needs God’s grace and power to help redeem a decadent society from its surmounting sins and rebellious attitudes. Understanding God’s ways and obeying His laws and ordinances will help renovate our hearts and prepare us for a blissful life.