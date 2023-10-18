The resurgence of coups in Africa: implications for democracy

- Advertisement -

In recent times, Africa has witnessed a series of military coups that have sent shockwaves across the international community. From Burkina Faso to Mali, Guinea to Sudan, and most recently Gabon, military takeovers have become a recurring theme, challenging the continent’s democratic aspirations.

The scenes are eerily similar: mutinous soldiers seizing power, the ousting of elected leaders, and in some instances, jubilant citizens taking to the streets, celebrating the downfall of what they perceive as oppressive regimes. But what does this resurgence of coups mean for Africa’s democratic journey and the future of the continent?

Starting in 2020, West and Central Africa became the epicenter of military takeovers. Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Sudan, and Mali have all seen their governments overthrown and replaced by military juntas. In Gabon, the presidential family’s 55-year rule was challenged by mutinous soldiers, leading to widespread celebrations among the populace. These coups often followed allegations of flawed elections, attempts by leaders to extend their term limits, and growing dissatisfaction with governance.

The immediate consequence of these coups is the disruption of the democratic process. While some argue that these military interventions are a reflection of deep-seated frustrations with civilian leaders, others see them as setbacks to democratic gains made over the years.

The frequent military takeovers also pose a threat to regional stability. With each coup, there’s a potential for conflict, displacement of people, and economic downturns. Countries like Mali have seen extremist groups capitalize on political instability, further complicating the security landscape.

Moreover, these coups have economic implications. International sanctions often follow military takeovers, leading to more hardships for populations already grappling with economic challenges. For instance, Niger, already one of the world’s least developed countries, faced “serious socio-economic crises” following sanctions imposed after its coup.

While the recent spate of coups might suggest a decline in democratic values, it’s essential to delve deeper. Many Africans still aspire for democratic governance. Surveys by Afrobarometer indicate that a significant majority of Africans prefer democracy to any other form of governance. However, there’s growing disillusionment with how democracy is practiced.

In countries like Guinea and Mali, leaders lost popularity not because they established genuine democracies that failed, but because they undermined their democratic credentials amidst rising instability. The challenge, therefore, isn’t with the concept of democracy but its application.

Furthermore, it’s crucial to understand that Africa isn’t a monolithic entity. While some nations grapple with military takeovers, others like Ghana, Botswana, and Namibia continue to shine as beacons of democratic governance.

The resurgence of coups in Africa is a cause for concern, but it doesn’t spell the end of democracy on the continent. It underscores the need for genuine democratic practices, where leaders are accountable, and governance is inclusive. As the international community watches, Africa must take the lead in shaping its democratic future, ensuring that the voice of its people is heard, and their aspirations are met.

