Border issues

Issues of border and its demarcations have always been a problem in many parts of the world. There are many crises around the world which are the results of border disputes. These are very sensitive things and have to be treated with some measure of caution lest they degenerate into conflicts.

In The Gambia here, the border with Senegal in some parts of the country often brings about some push and pull which have to be managed with care in order to avoid unnecessary tensions between the two sister countries. The peoples of The Gambia and Senegal are so closely knit and interconnected that there shouldn’t be any problems here.

There have been reports lately of some issues of concern in Darsilame and a village called Trankiil which causes some problems between the Gambian and Senegalese security forces. A few weeks ago, there were reports as well of a standoff between the two security agencies.

Reports have it that on Sunday, a minister, governor and some other authorities from the Gambian side went to that village to meet with their Senegalese counterparts to discuss the issue. This is indeed important as dialogue is often the most appropriate solution to many problems.

The security forces in both The Gambia and Senegal are hereby urged to always exercise caution and restraint when dealing with matters of border demarcations as it can easily ignite unnecessary tensions. Therefore both sides have to display maturity and professionalism when they deal with these issues.

It is also important that the officials, when they sit to discuss it, pay particular attention to the opinions of the local people as they are the front liners and are more directly affected by whatever problems there may arise.

It is therefore important and necessary to listen to them and incorporate their views in whatever decision that is made. This will help a great deal in resolving whatever issues that may arise now and the future. That is the wish of the leadership in both countries. Peace should reign in The Gambia and Senegal.

The friendly and cordial relationship between the presidents of The Gambia and Senegal should be reflected in the cooperation between the security agencies in the countries.