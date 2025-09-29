There must be a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of Omar Badjie

- Advertisement -

The weekend incidents in Mandinaring, where a young man lost his life while being pursued by the police which then led to tensions flaring between residents and police officers, is a stark reminder that relations between security forces and communities remain fragile.

While the Gambia Police Force notably under current Inspector General Seedy Touray has become more transparent and community-engaged, the events in Mandinaring and the heavy-handed treatment meted out to some GALA protesters recently show that more work is still needed to strengthen trust, professionalism, and accountability.

For the police, professionalism and restraint must be at the heart of service. Gambians look to our police and other security officers not only as enforcers of the law but also as protectors of rights. The GPF has, in recent years, emphasised reforms such as community policing and human rights training through the Police Reform Programme, supported by the Ministry for Interior and international partners.

These efforts must not remain on paper — they must be visible in practice. When officers respond with excessive force or fail to de-escalate situations, they undermine the very trust those reforms are designed to build. In Mandinaring, restraint and dialogue could have prevented confrontation and reassured the public that the police serve, rather than intimidate, citizens. It is not entirely clear how the young man lost his life but restraint and dialogue couldn’t have hurt. The police must realise that not every problem is a nail requiring the rap of a hammer.

De-escalation techniques are essential in reducing tensions and preventing conflicts from escalating. By training officers in crisis intervention and empathy, the police can significantly decrease the likelihood of violent confrontations. This approach not only saves lives but also fosters a more positive relationship between law enforcement and the public. Maintaining law and order is crucial for public safety, but it must be achieved through methods that respect human dignity and rights. The police must reform policies to prioritise de-escalation and community policing. They must ensure transparency in investigations and disciplinary actions and encourage community participation in policing initiatives.

The decision by the Ministry for the Interior to conduct a coroner’s inquest into the death of young Omar Badjie is welcome. It is absolutely essential for there to be a swift, thorough and transparent investigation into the actions that led to his death. This is the only way the police can regain the trust of the people of not only Mandinaring but the nation as a whole. In a young democracy still healing from past abuses, mutual trust is not optional — it is the foundation of lasting peace and security.