MAYOR BENSOUDA SAYS $26M UNCDF GRANT NEVER MATERIALISED

By Omar Bah

Kanifing mayor Talib Bensouda yesterday confirmed to The Standard that the US$26 million grant his council expected from the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) through its Blue Peace Financing Initiative never materialised.

In October 2024, the Kanifing Municipal Council announced it was set to receive US$26 million from the United Nations Development Fund (UNDF) through its Blue Peace Financing Initiative to enhance capacity for local governments, enabling them to manage natural resources effectively and promote economic growth.

“The KM Mayor Talib Bensouda finalised the disbursement of the funds during a recent visit to UNCDF headquarters. The visit followed his participation in a Round Table Migration Council meeting of world mayors and development organisations who gathered under the UN General Assembly to discuss pressing international issues,” the council said in a statement in October.

Since the announcement nothing has been heard about the funds.

Following the recent announcement of another grant, this time from the Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees (GCF) to help cities implement bold, city-led solutions that drive economic inclusion for migrants, refugees, and receiving communities, critics have raised questions about the credibility of these announcements.

When contacted by this medium yesterday to provide clarity on the UNDCF US$26 million grant, Mayor Bensouda said there was a miscommunication from the council regarding the grant.

“The announcement from the council was premature,” he said.

He explained: “Following the announcement from KMC, the UNCDF complained that they only informed us about them applying for it and it was not yet approved. I remember making corrections to that effect. So because of the premature announcement the deal never materialised.”

Commenting on the US$450,000 grant Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees (GCF), Mayor Bensouda said it was announced by the GCF.

The mayor shared a letter from the GCF which reads: “I am delighted to inform you that Kanifing, The Gambia, was selected as a grantee of the 2025 cohort of the Mayors Migration Council’s Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees (GCF). Your GCF grant will have a period of 24 months beginning December 1, 2025, with a grant award amount of US$450,000. The primary objective of the 2025 GCF is to unlock economic opportunities for migrants and refugees while promoting inclusive economies for all. The secondary goal is to uplift the capacity of local leadership, such as your own, to institute inclusive practices that can be scaled, replicated, and drive lasting systems change. The MMC team and a Steering Committee of experts were not only impressed with your city’s application, but also with your personal dedication to supporting the economic empowerment of migrants and refugees living in Kanifing.”