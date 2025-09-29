Golden Era Party unveils vision for Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

As the political landscape of The Gambia evolves, a new contender has emerged, promising a fresh approach to governance. The Golden Era Party (GEP) recently introduced itself to the public, with Saikou Sawo, a 36-year-old entrepreneur, as its presidential candidate, and Nenneh Cheyassin Secka-Kebe as his running mate.

Sawo, born in Sukuta, shared his journey from humble beginnings to the political arena. “My vision for The Gambia is to have a greater Gambia where accountability is a norm,” he stated.

His background includes experience in corporate America, working for companies like T-Mobile and Verizon, and later founding his own IT consulting business, SBSD Plus. Upon return to The Gambia, he co-founded Mirrored, a spa, with his wife.

Sawo emphasised the GEP’s commitment to actionable policies and accountability. “We believe in not just making promises, but taking action,” he said.

He said he envisions a “golden era” for The Gambia, characterised by transparency and inclusive governance. “The party is open to collaborating with others who share our vision. If there are other political parties that align with our vision, they want justice, fairness, transparency, accountability, and a better Gambia, there’s definitely a possibility for collaboration or alliance,” Sawo stated.

Nenneh Cheyassin Secka-Kebe, a US-born philanthropist, shared her motivation for entering politics, citing frustration with the current system.

“I got into politics out of frustration,” she said. She said she believes that impactful change requires being at the governmental level.

Nenneh, daughter of prominent lawyer and politician Pap Cheyassin-Ousman Secka, advocates for better teacher training and job opportunities for the youths. She said she wants to inspire women to reach their full potential, saying, “I’m hoping that my life will send a message to women that the sky is the limit.”

Nenneh and Sawo said they are committed to self-funding their campaign. “We believe in The Gambia, we believe in the process, and we believe The Gambia deserves better,” she said.

She urged Gambians to elect financially independent leaders. “Saikou and I have a proven track record. We are millionaires in our own rights. If we are able to do that for ourselves, why can’t we bring that to The Gambia? Why can’t we teach that to Gambians? Why can’t we build that for Gambians? And personally, Gambians need politicians who are not going to live off the system. They need politicians who can prove that they can create their own wealth on their own. We have done that”.

Nenneh declared, “This is not a political campaign. This is a movement. We’re about to create a movement.”