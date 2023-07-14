Thiam tenders receipts for gold bought for Aisha Fatty

By Bruce Asemota

Lawyers representing Abdoulaye Thiam, the plaintiff in the civil case between him and Aisha Fatty, yesterday tendered several documents purported to be receipts for the purchase of gold for Aisha.

LA Ceesay, the lead counsel for Thiam indicated that there were eight entries of items purchased from one shop in Dakar and a further five entries of items of purchased gold from another shop in Dakar.

Lawyer Ceesay disclosed that the documents sought to be tendered are original copies. The lawyer told the court that the receipts were placed in Abdoulaye Thiam’s statement of claim on Paragraph 20 and 22 on the affidavit in support of the claim.

He further submitted that Aisha admitted to have received some gold from Abdoulaye Thiam.

Meanwhile, Aisha Fatty’s legal representative, LSCamara objected the admissibility of the documents, arguing that what is sought to be tendered by the plaintiff are not receipts but computation of what appears to be receipts from different shops in Dakar.

Lawyer Camara indicated that the papers are computer printed documents of alleged incidence of purchase of gold fed into the computer and produced on a white paper and that they are not original receipts issued by any shop from which the golds were bought in Dakar.

He urged the court to reject the documents as receipts for the purchase of gold.

However, state counsel A Gibba representing the IGP did not object to the tendering of the said documents proffered by the plaintiff’s counsels.

The case was adjourned to 19 and 20 July for ruling by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.