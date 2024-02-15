Thiam wants woman who bought gold from Aisha Fatty to testify

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Abdoulaye Thiam, the businessman who took Aisha Fatty to court after she jilted him, has filed a motion before the Banjul High Court to call a new witness to testify.

Abdoulaye Thiam’s lawyers Lamin Ceesay and Kebba Sanyang filed a motion seeking to summon one Aji Fama Taal-Gaye to appear before the court to testify about all that she knows about the matter.

The affidavit in support of the motion disclosed that Aji Fama bought some gold, a subject matter of the suit, from Aisha Fatty.

The affidavit also stated that Aji Fama knew the origin of the gold she bought and that she is still in possession of the gold.

The affidavit argued that Aji Fama’s testimony will be immensely helpful to the court in resolving the contentious issues being litigated.

Ms Fatty in her affidavit in opposition admitted that the plaintiff, Abdoulaye Thiam bought gold for her but they were for her personal use.