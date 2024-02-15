Ambassador to facilitate safe return of UTG students after Casamance attack

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The Gambia’s ambassador to Guinea Bissau, Amie Fabureh, has said she will facilitate the safe return of university students currently on a study tour in Guinea Bissau following an attack on their convoy by protesters in Casamance.

On Friday, while heading to Bissau via Ziguinchor, the students convoy was caught in a violent protest in Bignona resulting in damages to some of their vehicles.

- Advertisement -

While hosting a lunch in honour of the Gambian students at her residence in Bissau, Ambassador Fabureh assured them that their safety is a priority for the embassy.

She said since the news of the attack on the convoy was relayed to her, the embassy made diplomatic engagements to ensure the safety of the students on their return journey to Banjul.

“We learnt that you had some problems in Casamance when coming here. If we knew there was going to be a problem, we would have informed the authorities to put in place safety measures and provide you with security. Myself and other diplomatic staff also face similar problems and we sometimes resort to taking alternative routes. We are saddened and sorry about what happened. When returning to Banjul, we will make sure that we provide security for you from Bissau up to the Giboro border,” Ambassador Fabureh stated.

- Advertisement -

She hailed the bilateral ties between Bissau and Banjul describing them as “mutually cordial”.

The ambassador urged the UTG students to relish the beauty of Bissau and serve as good ambassadors of The Gambia during their stay.

“Bissau is safe, peaceful and receptive. Anytime we have students from The Gambia we welcome and entertain them,” she added.

The ambassador further disclosed plans to commission a joint committee to facilitate commerce, transportation, and education between the two countries.

The defence attaché at the embassy, Rtd General Lamin Bojang, said the embassy remains committed to serve the interest and welfare of every Gambian.