Man in court accused of hitting and killing with stick

By Amadou Jadama

One Musa Ceesay was yesterday arraigned before the Brikama Magistrates’ Court charged with a single count of murder.

Ceesay is accused of killing one Abdul Aziz Camara by hitting him on the head with a stick.

The accused was not allowed to take his plea after the police prosecutor, 4906 Bangura, applied for the matter to be transferred to the Special Criminal Court in Banjul.

He requested that the court remands Ceesay.

Ceesay who was unrepresented did not object to the request for the case to be transferred. However, he told the court: “I am begging the court to release me because I have suffered a lot in detention since I was arrested.”

In her ruling, Magistrate Mendy overruled Ceesay’s application for release and ordered that the matter be transferred to the Special Criminal Court in Banjul.

She also ordered that Ceesay be remanded at Mile 2 Prison in Banjul pending his appearance at the Special Criminal Court.

According to the charge sheet, on 24 December, 2020 Musa Ceesay “with malice aforethought caused the death of Abdul Aziz Camara by hitting him with a stick on his head” in Sanyang, Kombo South.