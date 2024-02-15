Tijaniyya caliph calls for peace and inclusion in Senegal

- Advertisement -

Serigne Babacar Sy Mansour, the caliph general of Tijanis in the Senegambia region has issued a statement calling for calm and fairness in the wake of violence and tensions after the postponement of the presidential election in Senegal.

It reads: “In the name of God, the Most Merciful, the Most Merciful. The very tense political situation in our country and the latest events which have taken away three of our sons, calls upon both my conscience as a citizen and my responsibility as leader of a religious community. I would like to associate myself with the pain of their families to whom I offer my deepest condolences, while assuring them of my prayers so that they rest eternally in peace.

“It is to this peace and restraint that I invite everyone: political actors, members of the civil society to preserve what we hold most dear – our common desire to live together in a peaceful and reconciled Senegal.

“I would like to invite the president of the republic, Macky Sall and encourage him to favour consultation and inclusive and constructive dialogue with all the active forces of the nation, to find a solution as quickly as possible to this impasse, which, if it is not resolved, could plunge our country into a night of regret and desolation.

“I urge politicians to put Senegal above their partisan considerations, however legitimate they may be, and to accept any outstretched hand from the president, to see only the exclusive interest of the Senegalese people and the preservation of the social climate, in order to move towards peaceful and inclusive elections. The peace of our country and its future are the responsibility of everyone.

“Finally, I invite the population, especially young people, whose frustrations and concerns I understand, to keep the faith and show restraint. Destruction of public property and confrontation with the defence and security forces have never been the solution. They are the cornerstones on which the future of this nation must be built. Let their voices be heard. This can serve as an outlet for their dissatisfactions.

“I am confident that everyone will be able to take from my words what may be useful to them and make use of it. I ask my Lord to preserve our country from the demons of division and antagonism. Peace and blessings to all.”