Court finally grants bail to woman over ‘complicated pregnancy’

By Fatou Saho

Principal Magistrate Isatou Sallah Mbaye of the Kanifing court yesterday granted bail to a pregnant woman remanded at state central prisons in Banjul who has been complaining of a complicated pregnancy.

At an earlier hearing, Mam Tut Wadda had asked the presiding magistrate to discharge her because she was informed by doctors that the baby she was carrying was not laying properly in her stomach and she needed urgent antenatal care which was not available in prison.

The magistrate said she interviewed the doctor who examined Ms Wadda and demanded another test.

“I asked that the accused be accompanied by the police and a doctor and another test be conducted and the results were the same. But the prosecution still objected to bail for the accused.

With respect to the condition of the accused, it has been established by scanning at the EFSTH this morning that the accused is pregnant. This court considers the best interest of the child she is carrying.

“The court is mindful of the fact that the accused is a habitual offender and she is undergoing trials for similar offences both at the Kanifing and Brikama magistrates’ courts and was even convicted of the same offence.

The bail being granted is principally with respect to the best interest of the child, which this court, like any court or institution dealing with children, should consider in similar circumstances.”

The magistrate then granted the accused bail in the sum of D800,000 with two Gambian sureties.

The accused is also required to report to the police every Monday.

The case has been adjourned to 13 March.