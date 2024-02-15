MAJaC holds graduation for 36 journalism students

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Media Academy for Journalism and Communication with partner institutions Saturday graduated 36 students who completed their program.

The vibrant ceremony was held under the theme “using journalism to the shape the Gambia’s democracy” at the prestigious SDKJ-ICC in Bijilo.

The school has produced excellent journalists in the past decade.

Speaking at the event, the managing director, Sang Mendy, said since the inception of the school 14 years ago, it has evolved into a beacon of excellence, producing journalists and communication specialists who are making invaluable contribution in shaping the Gambia’s media landscape, democracy and socio-economic development.

Mendy added: “Today, as we celebrate the graduation of 36 exceptional individuals who have been found worthy in both character and in learning among whom over 80% are women. This shown a testament to the empowerment and inclusion strategy at the academy, a good number of these graduands are working as communication officers for government, civil society and international organisations, while some are holding key positions in various newsroom in various media outlets”.

Mendy urged the graduates to carry forth the values instilled in them during their studies at the school.

Minister of higher education, Prof Pierre Gomez, said journalists play a crucial role in national development. He added that journalists are so special “do not compromise with your principles, stand for the truth, stand for justice and do not bow down, we do not go to school to be parasites, we do not go to school to be beggars and we do not go to school to acquire independence only to start begging again”.

Minister Gomez promised to give scholarships to five students admitted at MAJaC either certificate or diploma throughout their training and also full scholarship to five best graduated students of 2023 should they get admission at UTG to pursue bachelors in journalism.

President of GPU and board member at MAJaC, Muhammed S Bah, said the collaboration between MAJaC and UTG is a commitment to providing enhanced opportunities for academic and professional growth.

“Our vision is to establish MAJaC as a center for excellence, renowned for producing media professionals of highest caliber who are quipped to address the challenges of the digital age”.

The valedictorian, Abibatou Ceesay, said: “I came to MAJaC with the hope of having knowledge in journalism, especially how to be a good stories writer but the little did I know the school has a lot more to offer however I am not only equipped with academic knowledge, but I also know the value of humanity, integrity and resilience”.

She expressed gratitude to staff and management of the school for their tireless efforts throughout their journey.