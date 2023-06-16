THRILLS AND CHILLS AT AFRICELL SUMMER SPORTS AND MUSIC JAM

Africell Gambia is currently hosting a weekly sport and music festival at the Palma River beach every Sunday afternoon.

The event is held annually and features wrestling, 5–aside football and little known but hugely exciting bouncing castle for junior participants.

Waka Jagne, showbiz guru and promoter coordinating the summer jam, said Africell wants to show an important element of its corporate operations in the promotion of the country’s social, cultural and sporting domains.

“Summer jams are big in many countries and very effective at bringing people together and promoting social cohesion within communities. It is also an event that can showcase our clean white sand beaches, a rarity in many parts of the world,” Jagne said.

He said the music jamboree which goes alongside the sport, provides opportunities for young people interested in singing and dancing as careers. Jagne said a record crowd is expected this Sunday when crucial matches and dancing competitions are on the menu.