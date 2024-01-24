Tom calls it quits

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has resigned from his job after five and half years of service.

He announced his decision after the last whistle in Bouake last night after his team fought a close contest against Cameroon losing 3-2 in the final group match of the Afcon 2023. The results means The Gambia is eliminated without a point.

The Belgian is widely credited for guiding the country to her first Afcon in 2021 where his team reached the quarterfinals and then qualifying the team to the ongoing Afcon in Ivory Coast.

While his achievements surpassed any one before him, Saintfiet’s methods have often been criticized for lacking adventure.

Reactions to his departure were mixed. While most Gambians expressed profound gratitude for his achievements, others felt his departure is timely as it will provide an opportunity for a new beginning.