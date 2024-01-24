UCLG Sec. Gen. excited about Banjul conference

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Emilia Saiz, the secretary general of the United Cities and Local Governments currently in The Gambia for an international conference, has said she is excited to be in the country after a long working relation with the local leaders, mainly the mayor of Banjul.

“It is more like a coming home for me because I have been working with your local government leaders for such a long time and I feel very welcomed and I know how warm the people of the Gambia are, so I don’t feel being in a strange country,” she told The Standard

Saiz said the meeting in Banjul is an important task for the UNGL to do. “I think the meeting will expose the Gambia and tell the Gambian story from the perspective of the local leaders and what is happening on the ground. More importantly, I am excited to do this, focusing on women equality and driving women leadership,” she said.

Saiz said she is delighted and honored to have the opportunity to meet the Gambian leader Adama Barrow and look forward to continuing working in the capacity building of the among other things.

The Gambia is hosting the international forum on caring territories for women victims of violence organised by the United Cities and Local Governments World Secretariat in collaboration with international partners.

The meeting officially opened yesterday at the Sir Dawda Jawara International Conference Center.

According to the UNLG World, the objective is to exchange experiences on policies and programmes to combat violence against women within the framework of the international programme caring territories for women victims of violence 2021-2024.