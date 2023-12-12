Tomato soup improves sperm motility, regulates sugar levels and more

- Advertisement -

By Prof Raphael Nyarkotey Obu

World Producer Tomato Council(2020) reports that the tomato is the most-produced vegetable in the world. It is consumed both fresh and processed as canned tomato, tomato puree, tomato paste, and tomato juice and included in a multitude of dishes and sauces. Tomatoes are rich in potassium (204–248 mg/100 g), sodium (13–42 mg/100 g), calcium (5–13 mg/100 g), magnesium (8–12 mg/100 g), phosphorous (28–36 mg/100 g), vitamin A (90 ?g eq. retinol/100 g), vitamin C (9–23.4 mg/100 g), and vitamin E (0.38 mg eq. tocopherol).

Viuda-Martos et al.(2014) also found that tomato has important bioactive compounds and antioxidant components such as polyphenolic compounds, carotenoids, folates, ascorbic acid, and vitamin E.

Tomatoes are packed with several nutrients that are quite beneficial to human health. Specifically, tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium, vitamin K, and folate. Studies suggest that tomatoes can prevent heart disease and cancer. With tomatoes being one of the major ingredients of light soup, you do enjoy the health benefits of tomatoes.

- Advertisement -

Also, fish contain a high amount of omega-3 fatty acids and other vital vitamins—vitamin D and B2. Fish is also linked with having a considerable amount of calcium and phosphorus. These nutrients in fish can help prevent heart disease, boost brain health, and more.

Willcox et al.(2003) study revealed that the high levels of vitamin C in tomato soup may provide arterial protection, strengthen the heart, and protect it from diseases like blockage of arteries and stroke. It may also help to reduce the deposition of fats in the blood vessels, reducing bad cholesterol. Tomato soup may be able to prevent the clumping of platelet cells in the blood.

A previous study by Agarwal and Rao(2000) also revealed that tomato soup comes packed with lycopene, the pigment that gives the fruit its bright color. Processed tomatoes contain more lycopene than raw ones. Lycopene neutralizes the oxidative damage caused by the free radicals, a molecule that causes aging. A diet rich in lycopene can also help fight chronic diseases and stroke.

- Advertisement -

Another study by Morinova et al.(2017) found selenium in tomato soup to promote blood circulation, preventing anemia. One of the amazing benefits of tomato soup! One serving of tomato soup provides 7 micrograms of selenium, amounting to 11% of the daily recommended allowance.

Another study by Opazo et al.(2014) also revealed that due to the high concentration of copper in tomato soup, it boosts the nervous system. Potassium aids in the transmission of nerve signals. All these ensure that your mental health remains top-notch.

Weight loss

A study by Li et al.(2015) established that consuming tomatoes may benefit weight loss. It can be very beneficial for those who are on a weight-loss diet. It is rich in water and fiber that keeps you full for a longer time. Dieters recommend tomato soup as a low-calorie and low-fat diet for the body as a yummy way to lose weight.

Cancer

Tomato soup contains antioxidants like lycopene and carotenoid, which can help in the possibility of cancer prevention in both men and women. The high levels of antioxidants in tomato soup reduce oxidative stress and chronic inflammation. Old studies by (Edward Giovannucci. 1999; Story et al. 2010) found that eating tomato soup thrice a week may help to prevent breast, prostate, and colon cancer. It also protects the body from stomach and colorectal cancer.

Male fertility

Goyal and Chopra(2007) study shows that consuming tomatoes and tomato-based products may boost fertility in men. Lycopene in tomato soup can improve sperm motility. The antioxidants in tomatoes also help to scavenge free radicals, which can cause infertility in men. So, if you are trying to conceive, add tomato soup to your diet!

Diabetes

Two studies (Saleem A. Banihani. 2017; Hua et al. 2012) found that tomato soup contains chromium, a mineral that helps in the regulation of blood sugar.

Hydration

Tomatoes contain 84% water and other essential nutrients that may help replenish body fluids.

Because the soups are liquid and contain water and other hydrating elements. The soup’s sodium content also plays a role in retaining water, helping the body stay properly hydrated (Ray et al. 1985).

Immunity

A recent study by Collins et al.(2022) found that tomato soup may boost immunity mainly due to the presence of lycopene, beta-carotene, and vitamin C in tomatoes. Vitamin C boosts immune cells like T-lymphocytes and natural killer cells that are crucial for fighting infections and cancer. Also, beta-carotene improves the activity of immune cells. These compounds in tomatoes help reinforce the body’s immune response against diseases.

Warning:

Grillo et al.(2019) study found that tomato soup contains high high sodium content. A bowl of tomato soup contains one-third of the daily limit. The excessive consumption of sodium increases blood pressure, which can damage the kidneys, heart, and blood vessels.

Key takeaways

· Tomato soup is super rich in vitamins C and A, which provide 20% of the daily recommended value of vitamins.

· It may improve bone and cardiovascular health and aid in weight loss.

Prof. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a full professor of Naturopathic Healthcare. E-mail: [email protected]. This article is for educational purposes and awareness only.