Tomorrow is D-Day in Kaiaf and Bantanjang

By Lamin Cham

Two crucial by elections will take place tomorrow in the Brikama and Mansakonko Area Councils to fill ward councillors in Kaiaf and Bantanjang wards respectively.

Five candidates are contesting the wards. In Kaiaf Ward, the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP)’s Sulayman Sanneh is up against the National People’s Party’s Omar Touray.

There are 3300 registered voters in the ward. Key battle grounds include Kaiaf village, Munkutala, Njolfen, Medina Kaiaf and Jenier.

In Bantanjang Ward, the contest is between NPP’s Abdoulie Badjie and two independent candidates, Bakary M Manga of No To Alliance and one Alagie Njie, There are 1726 registered voters in the ward with a key battle ground being Kayaborr village.

Both the opposition and NPP are taking the contest seriously with each vowing to clinch the seats in the buildup to the presidential elections in December.