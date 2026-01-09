spot_img
spot_img
23.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, January 9, 2026
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Tomorrow is D-Day in Kaiaf and Bantanjang

- Advertisement -
Lamin Cham 2

By Lamin Cham

Two crucial by elections will take place tomorrow in the Brikama and Mansakonko Area Councils to fill ward councillors in Kaiaf and Bantanjang wards respectively.

Five candidates are contesting the wards. In Kaiaf Ward, the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP)’s Sulayman Sanneh is up against the National People’s Party’s Omar Touray.

- Advertisement -

There are 3300 registered voters in the ward. Key battle grounds include Kaiaf village, Munkutala, Njolfen, Medina Kaiaf and Jenier.

In Bantanjang Ward, the contest is between NPP’s Abdoulie Badjie and two independent candidates, Bakary M Manga of No To Alliance and one Alagie Njie, There are 1726 registered voters in the ward with a key battle ground being Kayaborr village.

Both the opposition and NPP are taking the contest seriously with each vowing to clinch the seats in the buildup to the presidential elections in December.

Previous article
The Caracas abduction: State terrorism, the crisis of international law, and the inevitable reckoning
Next article
Gambia prepares to host international sports press congress
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions