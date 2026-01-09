Gambia prepares to host international sports press congress

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Gambia will host the 8th edition of the congress of the Association of International Sport Press for Africa, AIPS, from February 6-9.

This biannual forum will attract sports journalists from across Africa including in some cases, sports ministers.

- Advertisement -

Currently. the Secretary General AIPS Africa, is a Gambian, Musa Sise, former head of the Gambian sports press body, SJAG.

The meeting is the most important convergence of AIPS members and leadership where key decisions are made on the direction of the organisation within the African and global context.

It is the first time The Gambia has been honoured to host an international gathering of journalists of this magnitude and the AIPS Africa Secretariat as well as the SJAG are working to make it a successful event leveraging on Gambia’s strong reputation as a tourist destination. ”It is not every day that you have hundreds of journalists from abroad in one place. It is a privilege for The Gambia to play host to this meeting and therefore it requires the full commitment of the government and other stakeholders to ensure its success. We have no doubt that the government and its partners have taken note of the importance of the event and are working with us to put up a good performance as hosts of world sports media,” said Musa Sise, AIPS Africa Secretary General.