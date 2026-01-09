British International School opens junior section

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The British International School Gambia (BISG) yesterday opened its junior section, marking a significant milestone in the country’s education sector.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by dignitaries including the British High Commissioner to The Gambia, Harriet King, and the Turkish and French ambassadors was a celebration of the school’s commitment to delivering world-class education.

In his speech, William Arthur, the head master and founder said the school’s vision is to provide a seamless pathway through junior school, high school, and beyond, allowing children to grow, learn and thrive within one shared ethos. “Our junior school is poised to deliver world-class education, grounded in academic excellence, personal growth and respect for each child’s potential,” he said.

Arthur added that the mission of BISG is to deliver a world-class British education here in The Gambia rooted in academic excellence, strong values and a genuine commitment to every child.

“BISG is more than a school, it is a community, where students are inspired to think critically, explore creatively, and grow into their fullest potential,” the headmaster further noted.

Muhammed Jagana, chairperson of the board of directors, highlighted the importance of investing in education, stating that “the classrooms we open today will influence boardrooms, laboratories, classrooms, and communities of tomorrow.”

He added that BISG aims to raise children who are not only academically strong but also emotionally intelligent, globally aware and locally grounded.

The British High Commissioner, Harriet King, praised BISG’s achievements, noting that the school’s accreditation with the Council of British International Schools had put The Gambia on the map as a hub for quality education.

“British education qualifications continue to serve as a global passport, opening doors to higher education and future opportunities across the world,” she said.

“Education is not just a moral imperative, it is an economic one.” The BISG community is poised to make a significant impact on The Gambia’s future, one child at a time,” the High Commissioner said.