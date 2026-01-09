Spain to continue circular migration with Gambia despite absconding

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Despite reports of absconding among Gambian migrants on the circular migration programme in Spain, government yesterday announced that the Spanish authorities have opened doors for a second opportunity for Gambians to travel for seasonal work in Spain.

The Gambia and Spain signed a circular migration agreement last year under which Gambians would be recruited to travel and do fixed term jobs in Spain and return once work is completed.

- Advertisement -

A total of 39 Gambians were deployed but 31 of them are believed to have absconded with fears that this could harm future agreements.

But in a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Trade and Employment explained that despite these challenges, renewed discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Spanish authorities have now opened the door for a second opportunity.

“As part of preparations for the next phase, The Gambia is reviewing lessons learned and identifying areas for improvement to strengthen implementation and compliance. The Gambia has also drawn lessons from Senegal’s experience, following a study visit by a delegation led by Bassiru Secka, Principal Economist at the Employment Department (MOTIE), which recorded positive outcomes,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

It further stated that community engagement efforts have been ongoing with authorities recently visiting affected returnees families, helping to address “stigma and misinformation” surrounding the programme.

“Returned participants are now being positioned as ambassadors and role models to support orientation and sensitisation for future batches. A regional conference scheduled for next week will further engage Governors’ offices and the public to clarify expectations, recognise returned workers and strengthen future participation,” it concluded.