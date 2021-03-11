Top GMC diaspora supporter joins UDP

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Moral Congress diaspora spokesperson, Muhammed ML Fatty has confirmed joining the United Democratic Party.

ML Fatty told The Standard on Tuesday that he left the GMC because the pace of the party’s growth is slow.

Fatty met with the UDP ‘foot soldier’ Momodou Sabally on Monday to officially announce his decision to join the yellow party.

ML said he took all the time in the world before deciding to leave,” he said.

He said the GMC has no proper coordination.

“We are just seeing things done by a few individuals. I don’t have a problem with anyone in the party but like I said, the way the party is run doesn’t satisfy me at all and when I decided to leave, I looked around all the political parties but the UDP stands out as the party that is on the right footing,” he said.

ML said though Mai Fatty is his uncle, he doesn’t want to support the GMC for his own interest but the interest of the country.

“Now I have decided to join the UDP. I will do my level best to add value to the party. I have a lot of people behind me who are young people and they are ready to follow me. I wish the GMC and Mai Fatty all the best,” he said.

The former Secretary General, Momodou Sabally, who has been very active in convincing young people to join the UDP, assured the youths coming to the party that “it is the right place for them”. He said the UDP has a very tangible program for youth empowerment.

“My assurance to the young people, if they follow me to the UDP, is that Ousainu Darboe has demonstrated interest in tapping the potentials of young people. The evidence is there with the leadership roles he gave to the likes of Talib Bensouda, Rohey Malick Lowe, Landing Sanneh, Kemo Fatty and Alhagie S Darboe,” Sabally said.

The writer-cum public speaker, who founded Sabally Leadership Academy to enlighten young minds, said he has a passion for youth development.

“The results are out there to be seen by anybody. I have been in youth development for more than 25 years. I have mentored thousands of young people directly and indirectly. There is so much potential within the young people of this country but because of lack of proper mentorship and opportunities, those potentials couldn’t be realized,” he added.

He said those opportunities “cannot be created by individuals; they will have to be created by the government.”

“That is why when I hear people wrongly quote former US president John F Kennedy that you should ‘ask for what you can do for your country and not what your country can do for you’ I laugh because when Kennedy was saying that, America was having thousands of schools and universities. What do we have for young people in this country?” he asked.