- Advertisement -

By Nyang Njie

The transactional nature of Gambian business people, politicians, and public servants has created an environment where loyalty is often contingent on profit rather than patriotism. This perceived betrayal of national interests for personal gain not only hampers economic growth but also entrenches a cycle of underdevelopment. In such a milieu, the concept of “country first” takes a back seat, yielding to the imperatives of individual wealth accumulation. Businesspeople, driven by the desire for profitability, often prioritise short-term financial gains over long-term national development. Instead of investing in sustainable practices that could benefit the wider community and foster a healthier economy, many view the country primarily as a market; a place where resources are commodified and exploited. This mindset creates a rift, where the prosperity of a few comes at the expense of the many, exacerbating inequalities and deepening the social fabric’s strain. Similarly, the political sphere in The Gambia frequently mirrors this transactional orientation.

Politicians and civil servants may appear more focused on lining their pockets than genuinely serving their constituents. Allegiances shift based on the highest bidder rather than community needs. The services provided by these public servants often come with a price tag, undermining the very essence of what public service should stand for: integrity, accountability, and a commitment to the common good. In examining corruption, it’s often convenient to spotlight public servants as the primary culprits while neglecting the equally vital role that unscrupulous businesspeople play in this quagmire. The intertwining of “fat cats” and crony capitalists with corrupt practices constitutes a significant portion of The Gambia’s underdevelopment. Corruption is not just an issue of governance but also one of economics, where profit motives overshadow ethical practices. When the nation’s resources are treated as commodities, business leaders profit from the struggles of ordinary Gambians, thriving in an environment where the suffering of the masses fuels their wealth. To catalyse a shift in mindset where public service becomes genuine, rather than self-serving, a multifaceted approach is required.

First and foremost, stringent anti-corruption laws must be established and enforced, targeting both the public and private sectors. Transparency and accountability must become non-negotiable standards, with an emphasis placed on ethical business practices and civic responsibility. Moreover, cultivating a culture of civic engagement is essential. Citizens need to recognise their role in demanding better from their leaders and businesses, advocating for accountability and pushing for policies that prioritise the public good over private gain. We must help promote the newly born vehicle called GALA. The President has never in the past gave a speech at the mosque after Eid prayers. His address fell short of addressing the burning issues of the day. Yet, he reverted to his old factory setting of issuing warning to people who want to ‘destabilise’ the country. His inaction on curruption and his lethargic leadership style are the clear and eminent danger that will will soon disturb the peace.

Education can also be a powerful tool in this regard, instilling values of integrity and service in younger generations, steering them away from the transactional mindset that currently pervades Gambian society. Finally, a realignment of values is crucial. We must collectively remind ourselves that a healthy nation cannot be built on the back of exploitation and misery. When people make a living off the suffering of others, the foundation of our nation crumbles.

For The Gambia to move forward, we should re-envision our societal constructs; where loyalty to community and country takes precedence over personal gain and greed. Only then can Gambians begin the arduous journey toward development, sustainability, and genuine progress for all.