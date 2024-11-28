Transport Union to hold elections Saturday

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Transport Union (GTU) has announced it will hold its elective congress on Saturday, at the Serekunda East Mini Stadium, (Semega Janneh Hall).

A statement shared with the media said the congress will elect a leader for the coming five years, among other things.

The current president, Omar Ceesay, said he will seek for a second term. It is not known who else may be aspiring for the top job in the transport industry.

This is the first congress and election of its kind since the inception of the union as it is, in 2019.