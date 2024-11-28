spot_img
spot_img
26.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Transport Union to hold elections Saturday

- Advertisement -
image 116

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Transport Union (GTU) has announced it will hold its elective congress on Saturday, at the Serekunda East Mini Stadium, (Semega Janneh Hall).

A statement shared with the media said the congress will elect a leader for the coming five years, among other things.

- Advertisement -

The current president, Omar Ceesay, said he will seek for a second term. It is not known who else may be aspiring for the top job in the transport industry.

This is the first congress and election of its kind since the inception of the union as it is, in 2019.  

Previous article
FPAC recommends cuts in allocations for OP, others
Next article
ICC seeks arrest warrant for Myanmar junta chief over Rohingya crackdown
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions