TRRC sets new deadline for amnesty applications

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission has announced that the new deadline for submission of applications for amnesty from adversely mentioned persons in the report is now Friday, 21st January 2022 at 12.30PM at the TRRC Secretariat, the former Dunes Hotel.

This announcement came after the Minister of Justice called for applications of amnesty from adversely mentioned persons in accordance with Section 19 of the TRRC Act, 2017 which mandates the Commission to make recommendations for amnesty.

- Advertisement -

The application must be in relation to criminal responsibility as stated in the findings and recommendation made by the Commission in its report. It does not affect persons who are recommended to be banned from office or other punitive measures.

The TRRC Act further provides that a person may qualify for amnesty:

a. If the person has made a full disclosure of his or her involvement in human rights violations and abuses; and

- Advertisement -

b. Expresses remorse for his or her acts or conduct.

The applicant for amnesty should make a full and truthful statement in his or her application on their involvement in human rights violations as found by the TRRC in its report. In addition, the applicant must have expressed genuine remorse for their participation in human rights violations and abuses.

According to the TRRC all applications must be submitted, in writing, to the TRRC. This can be done in person at the TRRC premises or via electronic communications to the Email, [email protected] Persons who have already submitted their applications to the TRRC Secretariat which meet the above criteria do not have to resubmit. However, all persons must submit their applications before the due date indicated above.

“The Commission where it has refused an application for amnesty, shall as soon as reasonably practicable give reasons for its refusal in writing to the applicant and to any other person who in relation to the offence, is a victim.

Applicants that are implicated in the findings and recommendations of the TRRC Report are therefore invited to exercise their right to apply for Amnesty which is based on the factors contained in paragraph 3 (three) above” the statement from the TRRC said.