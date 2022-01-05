4 arrested with suspected drugs

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia has announced the arrest of a housewife with prohibited drugs and three others with parcels of cannabis.

According to a DLEAG statement, Mariam Ceesay was apprehended on December 1 with one parcel and six wraps of suspected cannabis sativa as well as seven stones of suspected cannabis resin (hashish). She was arrested in Bundung by narcotic officers.

“Demba Jobe was clutched by DLEAG’s Serrekunda field office with twenty (20) stones of suspected hashish and thirty-six (36) stones of ecstasy. He was nabbed on 31 December 2021 at Kololi. Another adult male Gambian was also arrested at Kololi on the 31 December 2021 with six (6) small bundles and eighteen (18) parcels of suspected cannabis sativa. Lamin Bajo, 40, was arrested by DLEAG’s Serrekunda field office

“In the West Coast Region, DLEAG’s Sanyang field office took into custody one Mustapha Sawaneh, an adult male Gambian and a resident of Sukuta Jola Kunda on charges of being in possession of a prohibited drug. He was arrested in Sukuta on 1 January 2022 around 03:13 GMT onwards with four (4) parcels and forty-one (41) wraps of suspected cannabis. All four suspects were taken into custody while investigations continue.”