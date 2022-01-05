INVEST GAMBIA AWARDS SPORTS AMB. JAITEH , GINA BASS

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Invest Gambia (IG) a non-profit financial institution providing properly structured debt financing solutions to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in The Gambia on Saturday conferred award to various Gambians at gala night held at Penchami Hall, Paradise Hotel. The ceremony widely called New Year’s Eve Mega Gala and Merit Awards, Gambia (MAG) was designed to recognise of the role and efforts of Gambians both at home and abroad.

Among those recognise on the night sports personalities who have impacted the country in their domain. Top among them is Goodwill Sports Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh whose foundation imitated and implemented several projects in sport development in the Gambia over the past year. Mr Jaiteh received the Invest Gambia’s Honorary Recognition in Sports award 2021.

- Advertisement -

The award goes to recognise the former Gambian international footballer’s intervention in supporting Gambian sports especially Volleyball. We are proud of his work which among other things provided a coach for women volleyball as well as facilitating overseas training and exposure for the women volleyball players. The foundation also supported regional sports associations with much needed materials which has impacted a lot on footballers across the country,” an official of IG said.

Reacting to the award Mr Jaiteh said he is both proud of the unexpected award and encouraged by it. “I am surprised but I appreciate this encouragement from IG and I hope the award will inspire others to help support sports development in The Gambia.

Another sports awardee on the night is Gambian athletics queen Gina Bass. The Olympian who reached the semifinal of the women 200mters sprint is recognised for her sterling performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Gina was also the women’s 200mts champion at the African Games in Morocco a few years ago.

- Advertisement -

The MAG night was also availed Gambians the opportunity to network with professionals, share business ideas, reconnect with new and old friends, dialogue on peace, and champion national unity.