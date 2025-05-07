Trust Bank presents D200K to top 10 GABECE students

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Trust Bank Gambia Limited on Tuesday honoured ten of the nation’s brightest students with cash prizes totaling over D215,000 The event was the 20th edition of its ‘Excellence in the Millennium Award Ceremony’.

The awardees were recognised as the ten most outstanding students of the 2024 Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examination (GABECE) with each recipient celebrated for exceptional academic performance and dedication to learning.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, Habibatou Drammeh, she commended Trust Bank for its unwavering commitment to supporting education in the country. The managing director of Trust Bank Gambia Limited, Njilan Senghore reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to investing in the future of Gambian youths through such impactful initiatives. She said the award is more than just a prize, but a symbol of belief in the transformative power of education. “This year, we are investing over D1 Million into the excellence in the millennium awards-a clear demonstration of our belief in the power of education to transform lives and communities”, the MD said.

Each of the students received a new Tablet, certificate and cash prize of D20,000.

Sabel Bah, the student with the best result was awarded an additional cash of D15,000 in recognition of her excellent performance in the examination.

Gambia Methodist Academy received D20,000 and a certificate as the school that produced the highest number of awardees in the 13-year period and an additional D25,000 for producing the highest awardees.

Since the inception of the Excellence in the Millennium Award, hundreds of students have been recognised for academic excellence, with the programme growing into one of the country’s most respected educational initiatives.

The awarded schools are: Gambia Methodist Academy, Charles Jow Memorial Academy, Presentation of Mary Basic Cycle School, St Therese’s Upper Basic, St Charles Lwanga Upper Basic, the Strand Basic Cycle, the Green land Upper Basic and Anne Marie Javouhey Upper Basic Schools.

Minister Drammeh applauded the awardees for the achievement, adding that her ministry is committed to creating the enabling environment to promote excellence in education.

The event highlighted the critical role of partnerships between the private sector and government in advancing national education goals, and further emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent for the future development of The Gambia.