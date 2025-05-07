UDP counters minister over Jammeh’s assets sale

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has strongly criticised Gambia’s Minister of Information over comments he made concerning a recent investigative report detailing alleged high-level corruption within government circles.

Speaking on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, Information Minister Ismaila Ceesay questioned the UDP’s silence on the report, which was published by the independent media outlet The Republic. The report links current and former government officials, and individuals close to them, to a series of alleged corrupt practices.

In response, the UDP issued a sharply worded statement Monday accusing the Minister of attempting to politicise a serious national issue and distract from what the party describes as “egregious crimes” against the Gambian people.

- Advertisement -

“The Minister’s statement is a calculated, albeit weak, attempt to insinuate UDP’s involvement in the scandal without any basis,” the party said. “Rather than focus on addressing the grave allegations outlined in the report, the government is looking to shift the narrative and divert public attention.”

The UDP emphasised that it has no role in the government’s responsibility to respond to corruption allegations, and called on the administration to release all relevant evidence and clarify the claims made in the investigative piece.

According to the party, the proper response to the report is full transparency and accountability, not political point-scoring. “The government, as custodian of the evidence, must act decisively and explain the matter to the public,” the UDP stated. “This is a test of political will, and once again, the administration is failing.”

- Advertisement -

The statement further criticised the Barrow-led government—referred to by the UDP as the “NPP Kereng Kaffo” administration—for what it described as a pattern of corruption, politicisation of state institutions, and a lack of genuine reform.

The UDP also defended its cautious approach, stating that while it respects the credibility of The Republic’s reporting, it believes that all individuals and entities named in the report should have the opportunity to respond. “We refuse to rush to conclusions based on public sentiment. However, we demand that the government provides a clear, fact-based response.”

The party reaffirmed its commitment to use institutional channels, including the National Assembly, to seek answers and hold the government to account.

“This is a serious moment for the country,” the statement concluded. “The Gambian people deserve leadership that responds with transparency—not one that hides behind finger-pointing and deflection.”

The government has not yet issued a formal response to the UDP’s statement.

JollofNews