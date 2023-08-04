U-20 KEEPER JOINS CASA SPORT

Casa Sport FC of Senegal have announced the signing of Gambia U-20 goalkeeper Pa Ebou Dampha.

Dampha joined the former Senegalese champions as their preparations for the forthcoming Caf champions league preliminary round qualifiers intensify.

The former Waa Banjul keeper transitioned from being a third choice goalkeeper for the Young Scorpions to become a first choice. He won silver with the Young Scorpions in both the Wafu and Afcon and also helped the Gambia reach the Round of 16 at the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Dampha recorded two clean sheets in the Wafu against Cape Verde and Guinea, five clean sheets in Afcon and a Man of The Match award against South Korea in the Fifa world cup in Argentina.