UDP calls for accountability on alleged corruption in audit reports

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has reviewed with deep concern the findings of the National Audit Office reports covering the fiscal years 2021 to 2023. These reports exposed widespread financial irregularities, systemic corruption and gross mismanagement of public resources under the current administration.

The evidence presented by the Auditor General reveals a disturbing pattern of disregard for accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.

Key allegations (2021–2023):

1. Massive financial irregularities

• Over D110 billion in discrepancies across public accounts.

• D3.8 billion in arrears deliberately concealed in the 2023 government accounts.

2. Office of the President

• D32.5 million spent without supporting procurement documentation.

• Repeated violations of budgetary limits and expenditures without vouchers.

3. Procurement &infrastructure projects

• Single-sourced contracts awarded without GPPA approval.

• Inflated project costs and missing procurement records in stadium renovations, road works and Banquet Hall projects.

4. Fisheries sector

• Vessels arrested for illegal fishing released without paying penalties.

• Over D53 million in fines remain uncollected.

5. Mining sector

• Royalties understated by nearly D80 million.

• Missing license files and non-compliance with contractual obligations.

6. Payroll & human resource mismanagement

• Ghost workers, dual salaries, and unearned allowances.

• Promotions and salary increases without proper documentation.

• Unrecovered staff loans across ministries.

7. State-owned enterprises (SOEs) & loans

• Billions in government loans extended to SOEs without risk assessments.

• SOEs defaulting, shifting massive financial burdens onto Gambian taxpayers.

UDP’s position

This level of corruption, whether through fraud, waste, or outright misappropriation, is nothing short of criminal. For public officials in a country as resource-starved as The Gambia to preside over such unprecedented levels of corruption is an affront to the Gambian people.

The UDP finds these revelations unacceptable. While Gambians endure rising costs of living, unemployment, and failing infrastructure, the government continues to misuse public funds with impunity. This persistent corruption undermines public trust, weakens institutions, and denies citizens the services and development they deserve.

The UDP therefore calls for:

• Immediate investigations into all individuals and institutions implicated.

• Full enforcement of the law to recover stolen funds.

• Implementation of audit recommendations to end recurring abuses.

• Strengthening of oversight bodies to ensure accountability.

We are fully aware that these calls may once again fall on deaf ears, dismissed as mere “opposition talk.” But the truth remains, the very officials responsible for this corruption cannot be expected to resolve it. Their only objective is to cling to power as a shield against accountability while deepening the cycle of corruption.

The onus therefore lies on the Gambian people to take action and vote this government out of office.

The Gambia belongs to all its citizens. Every dalasi collected in taxes, royalties, and international aid must serve the people, not be squandered through corruption and negligence.

The UDP reaffirms its unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance. Only with integrity at the heart of leadership can The Gambia truly move forward.

UDP Communications & Media Team