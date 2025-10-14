IMF keen on seeing Gambia’s anti-corruption commission operationalised

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission chief Eva Jenkner who led a team of officials to The Gambia early last month on the fourth review of the Extended Credit Facility (EFC), has said that her team has agreed with the Gambia government that the much awaited anti corruption commission must become fully operational next year.

Addressing questions from journalists at a press conference at the end of the mission’s trip to Banjul, Jenkner said: “In terms of the governance, what we included so far in the programme was the commitment to submit the shortlist of anti-corruption commissioners to the National Assembly. This step has been taken. On the next steps, we have also agreed with the government that subject to the National Assembly’s approval of the shortlist [of anti-corruption commissioners] the anti-corruption commission must be fully operational next year.”

- Advertisement -

She said the Gambia government has also taken “tough steps” in reforms including strict expenditure control and enhanced resource mobilisation. “I think these efforts have been substantial as we have seen a lot of results already this year. But the government is also committed to persist with these reforms and built on the strong results that we have already seen and extend the mobilisation to even higher levels next year, ” the IMF official said.