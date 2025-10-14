Preparing for the 2026 elections – a test of The Gambia’s democratic maturity

- Advertisement -

As The Gambia inches closer to the 2026 elections, the atmosphere is gradually thickening with political activity, debates, and the emergence of new movements. This period offers an important opportunity for the country to demonstrate its commitment to democracy, transparency, and the rule of law.

However, it also poses a test of the nation’s institutional strength and political maturity. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) must take centre stage in this process. Its credibility will depend on how efficiently it manages voter registration, ensures fair constituency demarcations, and maintains neutrality in the face of mounting political pressures.

Early and transparent preparations are vital to avoid the logistical challenges that have marred past elections. The IEC must also embrace technology where possible, to make voter identification and results transmission more reliable and tamper-proof.

Political parties, on their part, must focus on issue-based campaigns rather than divisive rhetoric or personal attacks. The proliferation of political parties in recent years is both a sign of democratic vibrancy and a source of concern. Fragmentation can dilute the quality of opposition and confuse voters if not guided by clear ideologies and responsible leadership.

Equally, civil society and the media have a duty to educate and inform the public. Citizens must be encouraged to participate actively — not just by voting, but by holding leaders accountable before and after the polls.

Ultimately, the 2026 election cycle is more than a political contest; it is a reflection of The Gambia’s democratic evolution since 2016. If managed well, it can reaffirm the country’s place as a beacon of democratic progress in West Africa. But if mismanaged, it risks eroding public trust in institutions. The time to prepare — earnestly and transparently — is now.