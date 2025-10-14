spot_img
Gambia News

Omar Badjie’s death inquest proceeds behind closed doors

Arret 9

By Arret Jatta

The ongoing coroner’s inquest into the death of Omar Badjie, the Mandinaring youth reportedly beaten to death by police, yesterday proceeded in chambers at the Brikama magistrates`court. The decision was reportedly objected to by the counsel for the Badjie Family, Counsel AJ Njie but his objection was overruled.

Just before yesterday’s proceedings started, the court clerk, along with the deceased’s family counsel, AJ Njie and the police, made the announcement  to the gathered crowd that the hearing would be held in the chambers , meaning no journalist or members of the public are allowed to witness the proceedings. The presiding magistrate, Anna O Mendy, oversaw the hearing.

