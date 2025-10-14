Former Jammeh stalwart forms movement to contest 2026 election

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Yaya Tamba, a onetime trusted ally of former president Yahya Jammeh, has formed a new political movement, almost two years after he fell out with the exiled former president.

He called his new political movement ‘National Alliance for Reconstruction and Development (NARD).’

Tamba told journalists at an unveiling event that the new movement will contest the presidential elections next year to avail a platform to Gambians to seek truth, reconciliation and a better future.

“Today we declare publicly our intent to register with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) with a firm commitment and a clear vision.”

Tamba explained that NARD is created to ease the pain of the people and the conviction that the country must arise. “For far too long, the nation has suffered from corruption, insecurity, poverty and tribal division while our civil service, once the pride of Africa, has fallen into inefficiency and ill discipline, as crime often go unpunished while ordinary Gambians struggle for daily survival,” he said.