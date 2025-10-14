UDP NBR councillors reaffirm loyalty to Darboe

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Following mass resignations of seating councillors from the United Democratic Party in the Kanifing Municipality, most of them defecting to the newly formed Unite for Change Movement, the party’s eleven sponsored candidates in the North Bank Region, have vowed to stay with the party. They include former chairman Malamin IL Bojang.

Conveying their message at a meeting in Kerewan Saturday, the councillor of No-Kunda ward Sambou Njie said they are all loyal to the party leader Ousainu Darboe whose leadership qualities satisfied them since the formation of the party.

In a separate development, some 37 UDP Kaffos in NBR have reportedly reclaimed their honorary father status from the leader of the UCM Talib Bensouda. A spokesperson for the Kaffos said they are not happy with Bensouda’s resignation from the UDP.