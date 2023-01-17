UDP explains engagement with diplomatic missions

By Omar Bah

A UDP delegation led by its deputy secretary external affairs, Lamin Manneh and former works minister, Mbemba Tambedou, has been meeting foreign diplomats in the country to discuss the party’s policies and programs. The recent visit was to the French Ambassador, Jean-Charles Allard.

Speaking to The Standard about these visits, Lamin Manneh said in the wake of its December Janjanbureh congress, the party thought it wise to embark on consultations with the diplomatic missions in The Gambia.

“In the past, the party met with heads of missions whenever it deemed it necessary and now consultations with the latter are being stepped up to further enhance sharing of ideas and thoughts on the country’s development and cooperation with the international community,” he said.

He said he and his colleagues have been entrusted with the task of contacting the diplomatic and consular communities with a view to apprising them on the outcomes of the Janjanbureh congress and sharing with them the UDP’s vision and foreign affairs policy.

Manneh said the party’s delegations have already been received by the Chinese, European Union and French Missions and that more meetings are being arranged with other diplomatic representations in the days and weeks ahead.

“During these meetings, matters of common interest are discussed, including the political and economic stability of the country, democratic governance, pending reforms announced by the country in the wake of the democratic change of government in 2017, as well as human rights, freedom of expression and other fundamental and constitutionally-guaranteed rights of citizens,” he added.