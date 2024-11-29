UDP explains postponement of nationwide tour

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) has said its leader’s planned nationwide tour slated to kick off yesterday, has been put off until further notice ‘due to the none issuance of permit by the Inspector General of Police”.

A statement shared with The Standard yesterday reads; “The United Democratic Party (UDP) regrets to inform the members, supporters, sympathisers, well-wishers and the public that the UDP Nationwide tour by the Secretary General and Party Leader Ousainu Darboe has been postponed until further notice due to a request and none issuance of permit by the Inspector General of Police.

- Advertisement -

The press release further stated that the reason given by the Police resulting in the postponement is not plausible in the party’s view, “but for the sake of good order, UDP has decided to delay the tour”.

It further stated that the new dates will be announced in due course.

The Standard has been reliably informed that the Inspector-General of Police has requested that the UDP reschedules its planned nationwide tour citing the deployment of a significant number of security personnel for the president’s ongoing “Meet the People” tour, which has stretched the police’s resources.