UDP urges supporters to recognise only Darboe as flag bearer 

Press release

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has received credible reports that individuals are touring the country and misrepresenting themselves as delegates of the UDP and its leadership, claiming to seek support for a presidential flagbearer other than Ousainu Darboe. We categorically state that neither Ousainu Darboe nor the UDP leadership has sanctioned or authorized any such activity.

The UDP reaffirms its commitment to Ousainu Darboe as the party’s duly elected presidential flagbearer. His selection, through transparent and democratic internal processes, reflects the collective will of our grassroots members and the confidence placed in his integrity, experience, and leadership. The UDP will formally present Darboe to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for nomination and subsequently as the party’s presidential candidate. As we move forward together, we encourage all members and supporters to remain focused on our shared vision for a united, accountable, and prosperous Gambia.

Our party stands united in the pursuit of a Gambia that is free from corruption, mismanagement, and the misappropriation of public resources. The tragic lessons of the 2021 elections remain fresh in our national memory, reminding us of the dangers of misinformation and the urgent need for truth, transparency, and accountability in our political discourse.

At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, we call on all Gambians to remain vigilant against deceit and distractions motivated by personal ambition. The focus must remain on the greater good of The Gambia, not on self-interest political schemes that undermine the will of the people.

The UDP will continue to hold President Adama Barrow’s administration accountable for rampant corruption and gross mismanagement of public resources. To restore public trust and safeguard our nation’s future, we propose the following measures.

1. Independent and transparent audits of all public institutions to identify and close loopholes that enable corruption.

2. Recovery of misappropriated public assets, ensuring they are returned to the Gambian people.

3. Strengthening and enforcing anti-corruption laws to prevent future misconduct and protect national wealth.

Gambians deserve a government that is accountable, transparent, and committed to the people’s welfare. The UDP remains steadfast in its mission to build a brighter, more just, and prosperous future for our nation. Together, through unity and vigilance, we will overcome the challenges of corruption and deliver the change that Gambians rightfully demand.

United Democratic Party (UDP) Media & Communication Team