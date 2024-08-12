UDPians in heated succession debate

- Advertisement -

There is a heated debate among members of the main opposition United Democratic Party centering whether the party should pick a different flag-bearer in 2026, other than the veteran leader Ousainu Darboe.

It is the not first time the issue has emerged with Darboe himself urging any possible aspirants to wait for the right time.

In the latest episode, Yunus Hydara, known to be a UDP supporter, called for Mr Darboe to consider stepping aside in a video released recently. His call reignited the succession debate among party members.

One Ibrahim Al-min Dampha in a Facebook comment said: “The United Democratic Party is at a cross road. The earlier we all face this truth, the better we manage it together in unity and harmony. First, change is constant and imminent and if we want to change the country, we must look within and change our strategy. We cannot be doing the same thing every time and expect a different result. Albeit, we must accord the highest respect and courtesy to our leadership. They have invested all their lives to the Party and its ideal, and our party leader is the best exemplar for anyone yearning to be a good citizen. I am quite confident that he will lead the party to salvaging Gambia, even without him being the flag bearer.

Secondly, due process is key in everything. Even in changing a mere organisation, you must come with a transformative programme to proactively manage and control risk, because risk is a central part of change. Therefore, if the party is to go through a change, which is highly but not urgently required, we must follow the required process and procedure.

Finally, folks need to understand that it is normal to respectfully and genuinely disagree even with the leadership. That in itself is democracy, which is one of our key principles, hence our name, the United Democratic Party. We must STOP brandishing people that disagree with us as ‘bad or unloyal’, and we must understand that this party does not belong to anyone, but Gambians.

We must stop thinking that it must be our way and just our way! Let’s face the truth and come to the reality that we do not possess some form of supremacy in terms of membership. We are all EQUAL members! His Excellency Ousainu Darboe never hesitated to welcome anyone in the party nor has he ever characterised anyone as a lesser member of the party.”

Another commentator, Ismaila Fadera, said: “It is imperative that we remain unified in our approach. Project 2026 is not just a campaign; it is a collective mission that requires the full commitment of every UDP member. Our strength lies in our unity. By working together, we can ensure that the sacrifices made by those who came before us are honored and that their vision for a better Gambia is realized.

Now more than ever, we must stand shoulder to shoulder, with a shared purpose and a common goal. Let us not allow division or discord to undermine what has been achieved. Instead, let’s channel our energy, our ideas, and our passion into ensuring that UDP continues to be a beacon of hope and progress for the people of Gambia”.