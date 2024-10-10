UK court launches inquest into Gambian’s death

- Advertisement -

An inquest has been opened after a Gambian man living in Bowthorpe Road, United Kingdom died in July this year.

The man Karim Sohna was originally born in Gambia on March 3, 1969, but died at the N&N on July 21 this year.

Senior coroner, Yvonne Blake, read out the doctor’s report which has shed more light on Mr Sohna’s death.

She said: “The medical cause of death was cocaine toxicity.”

The unemployed 55-year-old was living in Bowthorpe Road prior to his death.

Mr Sohna’s inquest is to be held on March 4, 2025, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.