26.2 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 10, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

UK court launches inquest into Gambian’s death

491
- Advertisement -

An inquest has been opened after a Gambian man living in Bowthorpe Road, United Kingdom died in July this year.
The man Karim Sohna was originally born in Gambia on March 3, 1969, but died at the N&N on July 21 this year.
Senior coroner, Yvonne Blake, read out the doctor’s report which has shed more light on Mr Sohna’s death.
She said: “The medical cause of death was cocaine toxicity.”
The unemployed 55-year-old was living in Bowthorpe Road prior to his death.
Mr Sohna’s inquest is to be held on March 4, 2025, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

Previous article
Human rights body condemns sedition and false publication charges against citizens
Next article
Over 200K tourists expected this season as first flight arrives tomorrow
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions