UK university to award Honorary Fellowship to Jaliba Kuyateh

By Lamin Cham

Goldsmiths, University of London will on Thursday confer an Honorary Fellowship on Gambian Kora Maestro Jaliba Kuyateh.

According to Yaram Arts, a leading Gambian own- African-led music development agency in London, the honour is recognition of Jaliba’s musical career and services in support of the university’s research project in perinatal mental health and musical interventions.

“After the investiture ceremony in the morning, will at Queen Elizabeth II Center at Westminster, the university will team up with Yaram Arts to hold a small private event, in conversation and Kora recitals with Jaliba Kuyateh in the evening at 152- 156 Clapton Road , London,” said Njok Malick, the head of Yaram Arts which worked on the facilitation of Jaliba’s travel arrangements The Gambian Kora King will leave for London late this night.