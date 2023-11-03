UN resolution demands end of US blockade against Cuba

- Advertisement -

Press release

The member states of the UN yesterday approved for the thirty-first time and once again by an overwhelming majority, -187 votes in favor, 2 against and one abstention- a new draft resolution that demands the end of the US blockade against Cuba

For two days, the United Nations General Assembly listened to numerous speakers who demanded an end to the maximum pressure measures that have hindered the development of the Caribbean nation for more than 60 years.

The Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, intervened before the vote on the draft resolution to denounce the intensification of the blockade, which he described as an unconventional war against his country.

The proposal, prepared pursuant to General Assembly resolution 77/7 and entitled Need to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba, recalls that more than 80 percent of the national population was born under the effects of the siege.

The damages caused by this policy between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023 amount to 867 million dollars.

In total, the economic damages based on current prices exceed 159,84.3 million dollars, and more than 1,337,000 billion taking into account the behavior of the dollar against the value of gold in the international market.

The effects of the compendium of measures exceed 405 million per month, which is equivalent to one million dollars every two hours.

For its part, the report presented by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, recognises the continuation of the siege against Cuba and its inclusion in the list of state sponsors of terrorism as actions incompatible with an international system based on law.

Both US policies are a flagrant manifestation of the exercise of political and economic power in clear violation of human rights, including access to development.

The effects of these measures are as obvious as they are inadmissible according to the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law, adds the text also made available to member states.

According to the report, the situation in the Caribbean country only confirms the need to dismantle unilateral coercive measures, which undermine sovereign rights, the realisation of human rights and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.