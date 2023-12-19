UNAIDS reveals 26,068 living with HIV in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The Gambia joined the international community to commemorate the World AIDS Day at an event held in Brikama under the theme “let communities lead”.

Speaking at the occasion, Momodou Nyassi, deputy director of health service, representing the minister of health, said the country needs to redouble its efforts in improving access to testing and treatment and also address stigma and discrimination as they continue to be compounding factors to the utilisation of HIV\AIDS.

- Advertisement -

Mr Nyassi said the theme reflects the pivotal impact communities have in shaping the HIV response.

He further disclosed that the world is doing a lot to curb the spread of aids related-deaths.

“However, the world should not be complacent with recent reduction in new HIV infections globally. Every year the world commemorates world AIDS day. People around the world unite to show support to people with HIV and AIDS and to remember those who died from aids-related illnesses,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a UNAIDS data estimated that 26,068 people are living with HIV and AIDS in The Gambia, and that for the past one year, only 14,717 know their status out of which 9,554 are receiving treatment.

According to the Demographic Health Survey (DHS) and National Sentinel Studies HIV prevalence in the country remains relatively low at 1.9% and 1.52%.

Ms Sirra Horeja Ndow, UNAIDS country director, said every minute a life is lost to AIDS, every week, thousands of girls and young women become infected with HIV. “Out of over 39 million people living with HIV, 9.2 million lack access to lifesaving treatment”, she said.

She said in the Gambia, community-based organisations have played a pivotal role in achieving commendable outcomes, including a 50% progress in access to HIV treatment and a 20% reduction in new HIV infections.

“The UN system stands in solidarity with communities worldwide, calling for communities’ leadership roles to be the center in all HIV plans and programs. Together, we can make the path that ends AIDS by 2030 a reality,” she said.

“I am confident that your excellences will give full support to our efforts to access funds that the national customs authorities have collected on behalf of the Community,” he added.