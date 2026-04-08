Union, gov’t urged to solve transport fare crisis

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Following widespread standoff between drivers and commuters that left many people stranded at various places yesterday over fare increases, the public has asked the government and the Transport Union to quickly address the issue.

While the government has said there has not been any fare increment, drivers yesterday refused to move unless the fares are increased to match what they called high fuel price rises.

- Advertisement -

Transport Union president Omar Ceesay denied calling for fare increases saying they are negotiating with the government over the matter.

“I am aware of all what is happening, and we are working with government to see what can be done to mitigate the situation.

We haven’t reached a conclusion yet,” he explained.