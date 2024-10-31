‘Unpaid’ assistant examiners to meet WAEC over dues

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A large number of assistant examiners contracted by the West African Examination Council to mark this year’s Grade 9 examination papers said they are going to meet the council today to demand for payment.

According to many of them who spoke to The Standard, they would ask for “tangible explanations” why they could not be paid three months after doing their work.

Asked how much each examiner is supposed to receive, one of them said they are paid according to the number of scripts marked and WAEC pays “D9 per script.” They said some of them are owed up to D4000. The disgruntled examiners said they have now formed a platform led by an executive committee that will take steps to ensure they are paid their monies.

They said they will also demand an increase in the fee charged per script from D9 to D20, payment of risk allowance and for WAEC to henceforth ensure payments are made not later than two weeks after the job is done and not aligning payments with the release of results.

The team is expected to meet with WAEC officials today.

The Standard called up Samba Baldeh, the head of WAEC’s national office who confirmed that there are some examiners not paid but this has to do with the nature of how WAEC is getting paid by the ministry of education.

“The payments come in installments and as soon as we receive it, we pay the examiners. A good number of them have been paid and we are expecting an installment from the ministry as soon as tomorrow and we will surely pay them,” Mr Baldeh said.