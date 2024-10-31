30.2 C
City of Banjul
Woman suspected of killing mother arrested in Tujereng

Police in Tujereng said they have arrested one Ya Fatou Suwaneh, 35, in connection with the alleged murder of her mother, Binta Bojang, 58, on Tuesday.

“Following the incident, investigators, along with a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team, visited the location to gather evidence. They collected witness statements and recovered the alleged murder weapon, a blood-stained pestle.

The police are actively continuing their investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragic event,” a police statement said.

