Indecent language

- Advertisement -

Manners, they say, maketh a man, or a woman. The character of a man or a woman could be gauged from the type of language he or she uses in everyday conversations. This is particularly important when the fact that it has to do with an entire nation is put into consideration.

Recently, it has been observed that many, if not most, people in the country who are on social media sites use language that appears to be unseemly. The Gambia Police Force recently arrested a musician, the lyrics of whose music were found to be too vulgar for public consumption.

When one logs on to any of the social media sites Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok, X or Instagram one is amazed at the vulgarity of the language used by Gambians on these platforms. True, it is difficult to police these platforms but a person should have the decency to check what they say lest they pollute the minds of the young people in the country.

- Advertisement -

When one goes on these social media sites, one should keep in mind that as a Gambian, whatever one does or says is seen as being done by Gambians. If therefore the majority of those who frequent these sites use indecorous language, an observer will simply conclude that that is the attitude of Gambians.

Every Gambian is an ambassador of the country and what one does affects the entire country either positively or negatively. One should be wary of being the cause of a whole nation being labeled as uncouth. Each of the people living in the country should endeavour to portray a positive picture of the country and not be the cause of bad characterisation.

Religious leaders, opinion leaders and traditional leaders all have roles to play in molding the ethos of the country. But perhaps most importantly, parents have to teach their children good moral qualities so that they will have the moral aptitude to send a good image of the country.

- Advertisement -

This is a collective responsibility and each should play their part as expected.